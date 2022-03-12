Russia lambasts US for claiming it could use CW in Ukraine

"Such claims are worth a penny. The US official, as always, did not bother to provide any evidence. This is another attempt to demonise our country," Antonov said, as quoted by the Russian embassy's Telegram channel.

"Our country, unlike the United States, eliminated all available stocks of chemical warfare agents in 2017. This fact has been documented by the OPCW. It is pointless to argue with this fact", Antonov added, according to Sputnik.

His comments came as the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned Russia on Thursday about using chemical weapons on Ukraine, claiming, "This is a government that has used banned chemical weapons on its own people in the past."

He said that the US knows the "Kremlin's tactics, especially its disinformation tactics." Price added that if war crimes have been committed the "perpetrators" will be held "accountable.”

