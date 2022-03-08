Four soldiers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least five security personnel have been killed and over two dozen were injured after a bomb exploded near a government building in southwest Pakistan.

The blast happened on Tuesday near an open area where an annual cultural show was being held, local media said.

Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared, TRT World reported.

He provided no further details and only said some of those listed as wounded were in critical condition.

The bombing happened hours after Pakistan's President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Sibi, in Balochistan.

On March 05, a number of 57 worshippers were martyred and more than 194 others were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in Shiite mosque in Peshawar of Pakistan.

