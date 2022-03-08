Three explosions hit Yemen's Marib, leave several killed

Al-Akhbar Al-Yemeni website quoted the sources as saying that senior leaders of the forces of resigned Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed during the blasts.

According to the report, the second explosion took place in one of the camps belonging to the mercenaries affiliated to the Emirate on the borders of Marib and Shabwah. Emirati sources said that several people were killed and injured during the blast which was carried out by a drone.

The third blast also targeted the Safir oil company, which has not yet released details of possible casualties.

Recently, a terrible explosion took place in the camp belonging to the UAE-affiliated mercenaries in Shabwah.

