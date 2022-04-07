Iran condemns attack on Pul-e Khishti Mosque in Kabul

The use of terrorist methods which jeopardize and threaten the security of Afghan people, including terrorist attack on Pul-e Khishti Mosque in Kabul which injured a number of fasting worshipers, is strongly condemned, the Iranian embassy said.

The embassy also wished the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pul-e Khishti Mosque is the largest mosque in Kabul which is located in a crowded part of the city. One person has been arrested in connection with the blast.

A massive explosion occurred at Pul-e Khishti Mosque in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan on April 6, injuring 11 of worshippers. According to informed sources, the blast was caused by throwing a grenade launcher against worshipers.

