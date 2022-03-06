US' anti-Russia rhetoric to pose risk to intl. security

US Senator Rick Scott said in an interview on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” that will air on Sunday that sending US troops to Ukraine should not be completely excluded, the Print reported.

“You should always keep all your options open … I don’t think you should ever take it off the table,” Scott said as quoted by The Hill.

Commenting on Scott’s remarks, Antonov told journalists that the “Anti-Russian rhetoric in the US has reached the point of absurdity."

There is an impression that local politicians are not fully aware of their statements, he said.

"The slogans voiced in Washington are becoming more and more irresponsible, provocative, and, most importantly, extremely risky for international security.”

The Russian ambassador pointed out that Scott’s remarks could be interpreted as a call for a direct confrontation between the major nuclear powers and urged US lawmakers to return to common sense and work on restoring dialogue.

“I am ready to meet with any American politician, including members of the upper and lower houses of Congress, to discuss ways to strengthen strategic stability,” Antonov said.

