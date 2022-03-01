IranAir launches 1st flight to Poland to return Iranians

Hossein Jahani broke the news in an interview with IRNA on Monday and added, “After receiving a license from Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Airbus 330 of IranAir bearing flight number 3513 will land at Warsaw Airport for transferring students and Iranians residing in Ukraine.”

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced in a statement that following the request of Minister of Foreign Affairs to his counterparts in Ukraine's neighboring countries, senior managers at the Iranian Foreign Ministry held talks with ambassadors of Ukraine and neighboring countries. Romania, Poland and Hungary for returning Iranian nationals to the country and efforts are underway to coordinate the allocation of trains and other transportation means for Iranian students to leave Ukraine.

