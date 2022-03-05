Riyadh willing to re-establish relations with Tehran: Iran FM

"The recent remarks by a high-ranking Saudi official indicate their desire to establish bilateral relations with Iran, and we welcome that," Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with IRNA.

He blamed Ryadh for severing ties with Iran, saying that "The Islamic Republic of Iran's relations do not have bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia due to Riyadh's decision to cut off diplomatic relations with our country."

"We have different views and approaches on some regional issues, but the handling of the difference by the two sides can serve the interests of the two nations, as well as the friendly and brotherly countries."

The top Iranian diplomat also said that "We had four rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia last year. These talks created a good atmosphere and brought results, though small ones, and we are pleased that Saudi Arabia has stepped in the path of dialogue, and the continuation of this view can lead to positive results because the improvement of relations and cooperation is in the interest of the two countries."

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say the 13th Iranian administration is willing to expand ties with neighbors.

He further pointed to the Yemeni crisis, saying that "It is clear that the Yemeni crisis has no military solution. Yemen belongs to all Yemenis.

The minister further stressed an intra-Yemeni the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue and far from foreign interference, and this will be achieved through the end of the siege and the war.

KI