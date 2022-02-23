Hamid Estili becomes director of national men's soccer team

The former player of the national men's football team Hamid Estili has been appointed as the new manager of the national Iranian men's football team by Mirshad Majedi, the Chairman of Coach Education Committee of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran.

From now on, Estili will join the training sessions of the national football team of Iran which is led by Dragan Skocic as the head coach.

Estili is mostly remembered for his memorable goal and goal celebration against the US at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The 54-year-old former national football team player has previously worked as the head coach of different Iranian clubs as well as the Iranian U23 national football team which is led now by Mehdi Mahdavikia.

It was announced yesterday that the former national football team player Mehdi Mahdavikia will remain as head coach of Iran’s U23 football team during the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

KI