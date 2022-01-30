Japan invites Iran national football team for friendly match

The national Iranian men's football team has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Iraq on Thursday.

After reserving the ticket for the 2022 world cup in Qatar, it has been reported that the Iranian side has received several invitations to hold friendly matches from other teams, including the invitation of the Japanese national soccer team for FIFA Day in June 2022.

The Iranian Football Federation and Iran's national team head coach Dragan Skočić has not yet officially responded to the Japanese side's invitation.

Iran commandingly qualified for the Qatar world cup after gaining 13 victories and just one draw against South Korea.

MP/5412129