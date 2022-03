Zionist militants on Tuesday attacked the Balata camp in the east of Nablus in the West Bank.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was martyred in the clashes with the Zionist regime.

Another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Rahat region of the occupied territories.

Israeli forces re-arrested several Palestinians, including released prisoners, in a raid on the West Bank today.

