  1. Economy
Mar 24, 2022, 5:43 PM

Tehran, Moscow mulling over to recognize MIR banking system

Tehran, Moscow mulling over to recognize MIR banking system

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Russia says Tehran and Moscow are discussing the recognition of "MIR" interbank system.

Kazem Jalali broke the news on Thursday and reiterated that Iran and Russia are mulling over the recognition of "MIR" banking system.

MIR is a financial transfer and payment system controlled by Central Bank of Russia that is used throughout the Russian Federation and was launched in 2014 following the imposition of Western sanctions on Russian institutions.

More than 50 percent of Russians are said to have at least one MIR bank card and more than 25 percent of their financial transactions are done through the system.

MA/FNA14010104000420

News Code 185088
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185088/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News