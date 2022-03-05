Iranians celebrate birth anniversary of Imam Hussein

On the auspicious and solemn occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hussain (PBUH), we seized this opportunity to extend our joyous and happy greetings and felicitations to all followers and lovers of Household of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S) throughout the world.

On the third of Sha'ban in the year 4 A.H. the city of Medina witnessed the birth of a boy in the house of Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH) and Imam Ali (PBUH). He was later nicknamed the "Master of Martyrs." This newly born baby was the second son of a family whom the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) saluted by the name of "Ahl al-Bayt" (people of the Household of the Holy Prophet). They were referred to as Ahl al-Bayt after Prophet Muhammad (S) received the verse of Tat'hir (Purification). His mother was Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH), one of the greatest women in history, whose deep knowing, morality, purity, and other great characteristics are well known to all, a mother whose rank and status is described by the Holy Quran in a whole chapter.

Imam Ali (PBUH) hugged his newborn second son in his arms. Imam Ali (PBUH) was the first person who became Muslim, most knowledgeable in religion, and most eloquent in the Arab language. As his exceptional record of self-sacrifice and courage in defending the religion of Allah was passed down with the rise and expansion of Islam. He was the one whom Prophet Muhammad (S) constantly announced as his successor by the command of Allah.

The Prophet's flower

Imam Hussein (PBUH) spent his childhood with Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH), Imam Ali (PBUH), and especially with Prophet Muhammad (S). The love and affection Prophet Muhammad (S) had towards Imam Hussein (PBUH) was so unique that all the companions were aware of it, had frequently seen its manifestation, and had heard of it repeatedly. Moreover, historians have recorded incidents and narrations in this respect. In one account, it has been said that Prophet's prostration took longer than usual in his prayer. People came to the Prophet and asked, "Were you receiving a revelation or order from Allah during prostration?" Prophet Muhammad (S) replied, "No, my son Hussein had climbed onto my back; I waited until he wished to come down." This is an example showing how the best creature of Allah treated Hussein (PBUH) while he was in the best state of worship.

The companions had seen Prophet Muhammad (S) repeatedly put Hassan and Hussein (PBUH) on his shoulders and play with them. At other times he would kiss Hussein (PBUH) and say, "Hussein is from me, and I am from Hussein. May Allah love him who loves Hussein." In other traditions, the Prophet would say, "Hassan and Hussein (PBUH) are my two aromatic flowers from this world."

Nonetheless, most people knew that the Prophet's love for his two grandchildren, especially for Hussein (PBUH) was not a usual love of a grandfather for his grandchild. According to the Holy Quran, the Prophet's (S) actions and words are apart from his desires: "Indeed in the Messenger of Allah you have a good example to follow ..." (The Holy Quran, 33:21) On the other hand, although Prophet Muhammad (S) had other adopted daughters and a son, the specific affection and recommendations were only shown towards Hassan and Hussein (PBUH).

Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) recommendations and affections for Hussein (PBUH) were in fact portraying an important fact. He would repeatedly inform people that salvation and prosperity can only be found through the friendship and love of Imam Hussein (PBUH). Umar Ibn Khattab narrates from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): "Hassan and Hussein are masters of the youth in heaven. Whosoever loves them has loved me, and whosoever has animosity with them, is my enemy." In another account the Holy Prophet has also said, "You came to awareness by me; you found the right path and were guided by Ali; you were given blessings through Hassan, but your eternal salvation is with Hussein. Be aware that Hussain is a door from the doors of heaven. Whosoever has animosity towards him can never enter heaven."

In mirror of Allah's Book

Imam Hussein (PBUH) was still a child when several verses of the Holy Quran were revealed either about or referring to him. One of those verses is referred to as the verse of Mubahilah (3:61). On the day of Mubahilah when a spiritual contest between Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Christians of Najran was set up to invoke the curse of Allah on the liars, Hussein (PBUH) and his family were the only ones accompanying the Prophet. Prophet Muhammad (S) had orders from Almighty Allah through the verse of Mubahilah to take Hassan and Hussein (PBUH) as his children with him.

Imam Hussein (PBUH) was one of the five people in regard to whom the verse of Tat'hir (Purification) was revealed. He, his father, brother, and mother were under the Prophet's cloak when Allah revealed to His Messenger: "Verily Allah desires to remove all kinds of uncleanness from only you, O Ahl al-Bayt (people of the house), and to definitely purify you." (The Holy Quran, 33:33) This verse of the Holy Quran is clear proof of the infallibility of this family and their separation from all sins and mistakes.

Years of youth

Unfortunately, the sweet years of Hussein's childhood were soon over. He was about seven years old when the Prophet departed from this world, after having said his final words about his Ahl al-Bayt. Alas, the Islamic world mourned.

The loss of Prophet Muhammad (S) and Imam Hussein (PBUH)’s mother on the one hand, and the oppression upon Imam Hussein (PBUH)’s father on the other hand, in addition to the pressures he faced from the government, were bothering Hussein's (PBUH) clean soul. This period coincided with the three caliphates' era.

During this time, Hussein (PBUH), as a Muslim and a follower, followed the path of Ali (PBUH) and was determined to defend the truth with any opportunity he received, even though he was in his youth. He would warn people about the alterations made to Islam after the demise of Prophet Muhammad (S). In the best of manners Hussein (PBUH), his father, and brother would express their objection to the alterations rulers of their time had made to the religion.

Imam Hussein (PBUH) supporter of father

Imam Hussein (PBUH) was about 32 when authority over Muslims was handed back to its rightful owner, as people paid their allegiance to Ali (PBUH). After some time, Imam Ali (PBUH) migrated to Kufah with his sons and therein established the new capital of the Islamic government. During the span of his father's rule, Imam Hussein (PBUH) was a true supporter and close assistant to his Imam and father in all political and military stages. He showed his utmost respect to his father and remained obedient to his commands at all times.

Imam Hussein (PBUH) was trained and raised by the greatest defender of Islam; he had learned courage and bravery from his father, and he was seriously involved in the three wars during his father's Caliphate. In the battle of Jamal, Hussein (PBUH) was responsible for commanding the left side of the army of Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH). He also achieved the first victory for the army of Ali (PBUH) in the battle of Siffin, where he and his companions freed the Furat (Euphrates) River. Moreover, his role as a witness in the Hakamiyah arbitration between Muawiyah and his father, Imam Ali (PBUH), is clear proof of his active participation in society.

Imam Hussein (PBUH) a true follower of his brother

After the martyrdom of Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH), Imam Hassan (PBUH), by the will of Allah and the recommendations of Prophet Muhammad (S), became the Imam and leader of the Muslims. He took responsibility for leading the Islamic society and preaching the religion of Allah.

As in the case of his father, Hussein (PBUH), like a true follower, continued to obey and respect his brother, while remaining firmly obedient in even the smallest matters. His manners and obedience towards his brother were so exemplary that historians have acknowledged and recorded many of the cases. In one example, they have recorded a narration from Imam Baqir (PBUH) as follows: "Due to the high respect that Imam Hussein (PBUH) held for his brother, he refrained from walking ahead of or talking before his brother, Imam Hassan (PBUH)."

After the peace treaty, Hussain (PBUH) and his brother moved from Kufah to Medina, their birthplace and city, in which the Prophet's shrine was built. In Medina, they continued to educate, enlighten, interpret, and explain the commandments of Allah to the people. Not long after, however, Imam Hassan (PBUH) was poisoned and martyred by the order of Mu'awiyah. As Imam Hassan (PBUH) departed this world, the divine position of Imamate was once again passed to the most deserving. His brother Hussain (PBUH) became the next Imam in Islam.

The night before the tenth of the month of Muharram, Imam Hussein (PBUH) asked the Ummayad army to delay the battle till the following morning. He said: "This night we want to offer our prayers to our Lord, and we want to ask His forgiveness. He knows that I love to offer my prayers to Him, recite His Book, and pray much asking for His forgiveness."

MNA/