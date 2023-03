TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – A ceremony was held in Tehran's Nirou Havaei district on Sunday three days before the 15th day of Sha’aban, or Mid-Sha'ban, which marks the birthday of the twelfth Shia Imam, Imam Muhammad ibn al-Ḥasan al-Mahdi (AS).

The head of the Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hujjaoleslam Qomi was also present in the celebrating ceremony in the east of Tehran today.