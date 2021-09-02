  1. Sports
Sep 2, 2021, 3:20 PM

Nemati wins 3rd consecutive gold in Paralympics

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Prominent archer Zahra Nemati of Iran defended her status in Tokyo as the gold winner of 2012 London and 2016 Rio.

In women’s individual recurve open on Thursday, Nemati defeated Italy’s Vincenza Petrilli 6-5 in the final to win the gold medal.

The bronze medal went to China's Chunyan Wu who overpowered Dorothea Poimenidou of Greece 6-2 in the third-place encounter. 

This is the third gold medal of 36-year-old Nemati in the history of Paralympics. She had brought home gold medals of recurve W1/W2 in the last two Paralympics editions in Rio and London.

This makes her one of the most decorated para-athletes of Iran.

