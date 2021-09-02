Nemati wins 3rd consecutive gold in Paralympics

In women’s individual recurve open on Thursday, Nemati defeated Italy’s Vincenza Petrilli 6-5 in the final to win the gold medal.

The bronze medal went to China's Chunyan Wu who overpowered Dorothea Poimenidou of Greece 6-2 in the third-place encounter.

This is the third gold medal of 36-year-old Nemati in the history of Paralympics. She had brought home gold medals of recurve W1/W2 in the last two Paralympics editions in Rio and London.

This makes her one of the most decorated para-athletes of Iran.

MAH