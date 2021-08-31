Iranian archer Biabani snatches silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Ramazan Biyabani, who had gained victory in men’s individual compound over his opponents, participated in the final match against a rival from china and bagged the silver medal.

The competition ended with a result of 147 - 143 in favor of the Chinese representative He Zihao. Biabani won the first medal in the history of men’s individual compound in the Paralympic Games.

Ali Sina Manshaezadeh, who was one of Iran's potential for winning a medal in this round of the Games, lost to a Finnish opponent.

