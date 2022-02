According to the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Khamenei.ir, on the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God's messenger known as Eid al-Mab'ath, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech wich will be broadcast live on his website, and the Iranian TVs.

The Leader will discuss Eid and will address the Iranians and the Muslims in the world.

Eid al-Mab'ath falls on Tuesday.

MNA