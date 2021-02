The IRGC Ground Force announced in a statement that the border guards had been abducted two years ago by the terrorist group.

12 guards had been abducted by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist at the Iran-Pakistan Mirjaveh Joint border, in October 2018.

Five of the 12 kidnapped border guards were freed a month after.

Another four were released in March 2019.

