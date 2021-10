The Taftan-Mirjaveh crossing, one of the two operational border crossings between the Iranian and Pakistani borders, was reopened after a three-month closure.

The border crossing had been closed due to the spread of Covid-19.

Pakistani businessmen, students, and truck drivers are now allowed to enter Iran in accordance with health protocols, Pakistani sources reported.

According to the reports, tourists and pilgrims are still banned from crossing the border.

RHM/IRN84492860