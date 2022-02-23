Iran’s exports to Russia at 60% growth in 11 months: Official

Speaking at the 2nd International Conference of Trade and Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia, held at the venue of Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Hadi Tizhoush Taban said that Iran’s export of products to Russia from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022, registered a considerable 60 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He pointed out that organizing such conferences will cause foreign trade of the country to be reviewed in other countries especially Russia from different aspects.

A comprehensive roadmap should be drawn up for foreign trade, he said, adding, “To develop exports in the country, infrastructures such as logistics should be taken into serious consideration and presently, this capacity exists on the border of Astrakhan with Iran. Accordingly, the Iranian Chamber of Commerce has been established in Astrakhan since 2017.”

This economic center can pave a suitable way for strengthening the presence of Iranian exporters in Russia, he added.

MA/IRN84659828