Iranian atomic official meets Ulyanov in Vienna

In a tweet on Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The chief Iranian negotiator at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani is in Tehran now",

"But his colleagues stay in Vienna. Met today with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of #Iran Mr.B. Kamalvandi and Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. R. Najafi", said Ulyanov.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has traveled to the Austrian capital of Vienna for technical consultations between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani also met and held talks with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Feb. 16.

Referring to his meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, IAEA Chief in a tweet wrote, "Had an important conversation today with Iran’s chief negotiator @Bagheri_Kani, on current bilateral issues between @IAEAorg & #Iran and also on ongoing #JCPOA discussions."

"Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that. It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity, and balanced approach to take the last step", tweeted Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Tehran Wednesday on a short trip from Vienna.

