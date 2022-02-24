Persepolis seeks to employ légionnaire amid Ukraine crisis

Shahab Zahedi, an Iranian striker who plays for the Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk, has displayed a good performance for his team recently and has now caught the eyes of the technical manager of the Persepolis football team of Tehran.

Amid the volatile situation in Ukraine these days, the Persepolis managers are now mulling over possiblity to return the Iranian légionnaire to Perspolis.

It was announced earlier today that the Ukrainian football league was put on hold after the Russian attack started.

Zahedi used to play for Olimpik Donetsk from 2019-2021.

Under FIFA rules, in the case of a war in one country, players who are employed by a club in that country can terminate their contract unilaterally and join another club.

KI