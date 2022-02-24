Shamkhani urges for West's political decisions in Vienna

"Achieving a good agreement is possible after the significant progress in the negotiations, which is mainly due to Iran's initiatives," the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"But the final stage of the Vienna talks will not take place without the West's political decision," Shamkhani added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s lead negotiator in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani said in a tweet on Thursday that "To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take."

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his UK counterpart over the phone that "Accelerating the process of reaching an agreement requires a serious will to make a courageous and realistic political decision on the part of the West to ensure Iran's interests, especially the verifiable lifting of sanctions, in order to reach a lasting agreement."

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. This round has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far as the negotiating teams are busy working on drafting an agreement.

