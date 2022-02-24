Iran negotiator says up to west to finish job in Vienna

Top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Tehran last night on a short trip from Vienna has tweeted "Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that. It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and balanced approach to take the last step."

"To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take," Bagheri Kani added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his UK counterpart over the phone that "Accelerating the process of reaching an agreement requires a serious will to make a courageous and realistic political decision on the part of the West to ensure Iran's interests, especially the verifiable lifting of sanctions, in order to reach a lasting agreement."

Furthermore, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated on Wednesday in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart that there are few but very important issues left in the Vienna talks to be decided by the western parties to respond to Iran's demands.

Iran will never cross its red lines Under no circumstances in the negotiations, he added

Moreover, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi traveled to the Austrian capital of Vienna for technical consultations between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) yesterday.

In the meantime, it is reported that the US diplomatic team has remained in Vienna while the other negotiating teams have returned to their respective capitals.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals. It has proven the lengthiest round of the talks so far.

