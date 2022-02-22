NAM calls for urgent end to unilateral sanctions on nations

Speaking in a speech entitled "Report of Committee of the United Nations Charter" on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Zahra Ershadi added that NAM expresses its deep concern at the enforcement of laws and other forms of economic coercion against developing countries, including unilateral sanctions that violate the Charter of the United Nations and undermine international and World Trade Organization (WTO)’s law.

"The Non-Aligned Movement, while emphasizing the role and importance of the work of the UN Charter Committee and strengthening the role of this organization, believes that this Committee should play a key role in the current UN reform process according to UN Resolution 3499 dated December 15, 1975,” she added.

Iranian diplomat to UN stated, “The NAM believes that the United Nations has a vital role to play in addressing issues related to international cooperation, economic development and social progress, peace and security, human rights and rule of law based on dialogue, cooperation and inter-governmental consensus.”

NAM calls on all member states to strengthen their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations by respecting its principles, such as refraining from threatening or using force to respect its territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes, Ershadi continued.

UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committees are expected to provide more objective assessments of the method used to evaluate human consequences of sanctions and short- and long-term social, economic and humanitarian consequences of sanctions against countries, Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations added.

