Iran, Malaysia standard organizations start cooperation

According to the National Standard Organization of Iran, Mehdi Islampanah, the head of the organization made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of heads of ISO Asia-Pacific standards organizations, hosted by Malaysian Standard (MS) and after the meeting with MS head Shahrul Sadri.

Referring to the necessity of compliance with technical regulations, mutual acceptance of standards and conformity assessment procedures, he considered the presence of qualified companies necessary to increase commercial exchanges.

He expressed hope that future cooperation in the fields of standardization and halal will play an effective role in facilitating trade between the two countries.

In the meeting in which Mohammadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia was also present, issues related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment, qualification verification, and especially halal were discussed.

Mohammadi, Iran's ambassador to Malaysia, announced his readiness to follow up on the issues between the national standard organizations of the two countries.

