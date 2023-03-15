  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2023, 4:37 PM

Iran, Malaysia standard organizations start cooperation

Iran, Malaysia standard organizations start cooperation

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The head of the National Standard Organization of Iran announced the beginning of cooperation between the Iranian organization and the Malaysian Standard (MS).

According to the National Standard Organization of Iran, Mehdi Islampanah, the head of the organization made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of heads of ISO Asia-Pacific standards organizations, hosted by Malaysian Standard (MS) and after the meeting with MS head Shahrul Sadri.

Referring to the necessity of compliance with technical regulations, mutual acceptance of standards and conformity assessment procedures, he considered the presence of qualified companies necessary to increase commercial exchanges.

He expressed hope that future cooperation in the fields of standardization and halal will play an effective role in facilitating trade between the two countries.

In the meeting in which Mohammadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia was also present, issues related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment, qualification verification, and especially halal were discussed.

Mohammadi, Iran's ambassador to Malaysia, announced his readiness to follow up on the issues between the national standard organizations of the two countries.

MNA/5734132

News Code 198551
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News