The event hosts some 25 countries such as South Africa, Germany, China, Turkey, Russia, England, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Netherlands and Italy.

The international event is an opportunity to identify the mining capacities and potentials in Iran.

The achievements of the participating states are to be put on display in 130 pavilions.

The exhibition is open to the public from September 20-22, 2022 at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (Mosque) in the north of Tehran.

