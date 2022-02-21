Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 21

Arman-e Melli:
Iranian President to visit Qatar
Reaching agreement closer than ever
Aftab:
President Raeisi's visit to Qatar turning point in neighboring relations
Ebtekar:
West playing dual game of text and time
FM: Vienna talks requires political decisions now
No commitment to any agreement without valid guarantee
Atrak:
West raises tensions in eastern disputes
All terrorism, missile sanctions must be lifted
Etela'at:
FM: West's irresponsible behavior may lead to negotiations failure
Iran:
No agreements without receiving valid guarantees
Jam-e Jam:
Iran-Qatar profitable neighboring
Javan:
Iranian FM says he optimist for talks, US responsible for possible failure
Shargh:
No negotiations with Taliban
Kayhan:
FM: US, West responsible for probable negotiations failure
Government should not accept any agreement without valid guarantees
