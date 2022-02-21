Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 21

Arman-e Melli:

Iranian President to visit Qatar

Reaching agreement closer than ever

Aftab:

President Raeisi's visit to Qatar turning point in neighboring relations

Ebtekar:

West playing dual game of text and time

FM: Vienna talks requires political decisions now

No commitment to any agreement without valid guarantee

Atrak:

West raises tensions in eastern disputes

All terrorism, missile sanctions must be lifted

Etela'at:

FM: West's irresponsible behavior may lead to negotiations failure

Iran:

Jam-e Jam:

Iran-Qatar profitable neighboring

Javan:

Iranian FM says he optimist for talks, US responsible for possible failure

Shargh:

No negotiations with Taliban

Kayhan:

Government should not accept any agreement without valid guarantees

MP