  1. Iran
Feb 20, 2022, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 20

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 20

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, February 20.

Arman-e Melli:

Reviving JCPOA opportunity for Iran, democrats

Iranian FM: Iran's will is reaching agreement in shortest time

Ebtekar:

Iranian FM calls west to make its final decision

German Chancellor: All elements of good agreement on table

Etemad:

Iran not to back down from red lines in talks

Etela'at:

President: Valid guarantee should be provided in addition lifting sanctions

FM: Iran ready to reach agreement within shortest time

Iran:

Removing sanctions, providing valid guarantee, ending political allegations Iran's three provisions for talks

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Hezbollah: Lebanon not to normalize relations with Israeli regime ever

Shahrvand:

Hopes for JCPOA revival grown in recent days

Kayhan:

Iran determined to economic resistance, not to surrender to US

MP

News Code 184084
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184084/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News