Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 20

Arman-e Melli:
Reviving JCPOA opportunity for Iran, democrats
Iranian FM: Iran's will is reaching agreement in shortest time
Ebtekar:
Iranian FM calls west to make its final decision
German Chancellor: All elements of good agreement on table
Etemad:
Iran not to back down from red lines in talks
Etela'at:
President: Valid guarantee should be provided in addition lifting sanctions
FM: Iran ready to reach agreement within shortest time
Iran:
Removing sanctions, providing valid guarantee, ending political allegations Iran's three provisions for talks
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Hezbollah: Lebanon not to normalize relations with Israeli regime ever
Shahrvand:
Hopes for JCPOA revival grown in recent days
Kayhan:
Iran determined to economic resistance, not to surrender to US
