Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 20

Arman-e Melli:

Reviving JCPOA opportunity for Iran, democrats

Iranian FM: Iran's will is reaching agreement in shortest time

Ebtekar:

Iranian FM calls west to make its final decision

German Chancellor: All elements of good agreement on table

Etemad:

Iran not to back down from red lines in talks

Etela'at:

President: Valid guarantee should be provided in addition lifting sanctions

FM: Iran ready to reach agreement within shortest time

Iran:

Removing sanctions, providing valid guarantee, ending political allegations Iran's three provisions for talks

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Hezbollah: Lebanon not to normalize relations with Israeli regime ever

Shahrvand:

Hopes for JCPOA revival grown in recent days

Kayhan:

Iran determined to economic resistance, not to surrender to US

MP