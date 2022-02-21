Qatar's visit step towards activating neighborhood diplomacy

Before leaving Tehran for Doha on Monday, President Raeisi told reporters that he is traveling to Qatar at the official invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Improving friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and neighboring Qatar and attending the Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) are the goals of this visit to Doha, he explained.

This trip is a step towards activating neighborhood diplomacy, especially with the Persian Gulf states and using the capacities of these states to develop political and economic relations, Raeisi stressed.

Referring to the Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), he said that Iran is one of the founders of the forum and the country is one of the important exporters and producers of gas in the region.

He also expressed hope that the trip will bring positive effects in the promotion of political, economic, and trade relations between regional countries, especially the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a meeting on Jan 27, 2022, submitted an official invitation of the Qatari Emir to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

