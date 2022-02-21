  1. Politics
Feb 21, 2022, 9:35 AM

Raeisi:

Qatar's visit step towards activating neighborhood diplomacy

Qatar's visit step towards activating neighborhood diplomacy

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi departed for Qatar on Monday to meet Qatari Emir and attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Before leaving Tehran for Doha on Monday, President Raeisi told reporters that he is traveling to Qatar at the official invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Improving friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and neighboring Qatar and attending the Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) are the goals of this visit to Doha, he explained.

This trip is a step towards activating neighborhood diplomacy, especially with the Persian Gulf states and using the capacities of these states to develop political and economic relations, Raeisi stressed.

Referring to the Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), he said that Iran is one of the founders of the forum and the country is one of the important exporters and producers of gas in the region.

He also expressed hope that the trip will bring positive effects in the promotion of political, economic, and trade relations between regional countries, especially the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a meeting on Jan 27, 2022, submitted an official invitation of the Qatari Emir to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend a Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

RHM/5429480

News Code 184136
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184136/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News