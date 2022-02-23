Ghalibaf hails Iran-Pakistan good cooperation in border areas

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his Tuesday meeting with Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The visit of Iranian and Pakistani officials over the past 40 years indicates the depth of close ties between the two nations and governments, said Ghalibaf, adding that Tehran-Islamabad relations have been deep and close in political, cultural, economic, security dimensions in these years.

Iranian new administration also puts a serious emphasis on increasing relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields with neighboring countries, he noted.

As Pakistan enjoys a long border with Iran, security issues and coordination between the two countries are doubly important, he stressed, adding, fortunately, there is a deep and good relationship between the security forces of Iran and Pakistan, and insecurity has decreased with the visits of officials to the border areas.

Elsewhere he spoke about the latest developments in Afghanistan, saying that interventions and moves of the United States and the Zionist regime are the root causes of the problems in the region.

Qasim Khan Suri said for his part that Pakistan was the first country to recognize Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and made great efforts to counter the oppressive sanctions against Iran.

Confirming Ghalibaf's remarks on Afghanistan, he stressed the role of Afghan people in determining their own future.

Afghanistan's security undoubtedly affects the security of its neighbors, such as Iran and Pakistan, he noted.

