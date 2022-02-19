Azerbaijan prioritized in Iran's foreign policy: governor

Governor of East Azarbaijan Abedin Khorram made the comments in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran on Saturday.

Referring to the policy of the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi to attach great importance to close relations with all countries, especially Iran's neighbors, Khorram said "Azerbaijan, as a friend and brother country, is a priority in Iran's foreign policy, and the ties between the two countries, which have existed since long time ago, should deepen and develop."

The Governor of East Azarbaijan pointed to his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan as part of an Iranian delegation headed by the Minister of Roads and Urban Development and said that "During the visit we had paid visits to the liberated areas of Nagorno-Karabakh; The Azerbaijani government has begun major work to rebuild these areas, which requires the cooperation of neighboring countries."

Referring to the agreements reached during the visit, he said, "The establishment of a joint industrial town in the liberated areas for the establishment of industrial and service companies and the serious participation of East Azarbaijan technical and engineering companies in the reconstruction of these areas was one of the agreed issues that will be seriously pursued."

Khorram pointed to the launch of the transit routes from Tabriz to Azerbaijan Republic as another agreement reached during the trip and said that by inauguration of the Khodaafarin border crossing and creating a new route in the liberated areas, a new capacity for the development of relations between the two countries will be created.

The governor also said the launch of the Tabriz-Baku flight line to facilitate the movement of students and businessmen, organizing health tourism and launching tourist tours, as well as establishing a representative office of the Tractor Manufacturing Company in the Republic of Azerbaijan as other areas that were agreed upon during the trip.

