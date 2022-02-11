Iran's power has always been at service of regional stability

Speaking on the occasion of 43rd victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 in Baku on Friday virtually, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan emphasized on balanced and dynamic diplomacy in relations with countries and giving priority to neighbors in developing these relations.

Islamic Republic of Iran wants peace and security for all countries in the region, especially its neighbors, he said, adding, “Whenever we talk about the Republic of Azerbaijan, we wish peace, security, stability and lasting peace for this neighbor and brother country."

As it has always been said, brotherhood and friendship of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan is inherently eternal due to the common religious, cultural and historical ties between the two countries, Mousavi stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafaev also delivered an online speech as a special guest at 43rd victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku.

MA/IRN84647821