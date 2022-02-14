Iran, Azerbaijan to increase economic ties

The volume of trade between the two countries is at $400 million, but it is predicted that this figure will reach $1 billion in the next two years by facilitating the trade process between the two countries, said Mousavi on Monday during his visit to Bilesvar border crossing in Ardabil province.

Noting that increasing the border exchanges with the Republic of Azerbaijan is on the agenda, he added that Ardabil province and Bilesvar city have an effective role in this expansion of political and economic relations between the two countries.

