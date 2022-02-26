Iran, Azerbaijan mull over trade-economic ties

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev in Baku on Friday to discuss the latest developments of trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest bilateral trade relations especially the removal of some existing barriers ahead of trade and economic activities.

Exchanging trade delegations from private sectors of the two countries, holding trade fairs, boosting banking ties, the need for increased trade exchanges and other issues of mutual interest were the main topics discussed between the two sides during the meeting.

