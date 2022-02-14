Massive anti-govt. demonstrations held in Sudan

Sudanese news sources said that demonstrations took place on Monday in various cities, including Sudanese capital Khartoum.

According to the report, protesters called on army to hand over the government to civilians, release political prisoners and punish those responsible for killing protesters.

Near Sudanese presidential palace, security forces fired tear gas at protesters to disperse them.

At the same time, Sudanese Committee of Physicians announced that a protester had been shot dead in Khartoum and that the demonstrator had been shot in the neck and chest by the military forces.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's governing council and commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces, recently announced that the army would leave the political arena if elections or a national consensus were held.

