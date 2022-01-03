Sudan’ prime minister Hamdok resigns amid political deadlock

According to Aljazeera, Hamdok’s decision, announced in a televised address late on Sunday, came six weeks after he returned to his post in a deal with the coup leaders he argued could save Sudan’s political transition.

But the pro-democracy movement rejected that agreement, and Hamdok failed to name a new government as thousands of people continued to protest against the military’s power grab.

"I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to ... help it pass through what's left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country," he said, CBC reported.

The announcement throws Sudan's political future even deeper into uncertainty, three years after an uprising that led to the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

An economist and former United Nations official, Hamdok became prime minister under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians following Bashir's overthrow.

Ousted and placed under house arrest by the military during a coup on Oct. 25, he was reinstated in November.

