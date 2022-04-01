45 killed in Sudan tribal clashes

Fresh fighting broke out on Tuesday between the ethnic Africa Fallata people and a tribe in villages outside Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, witnesses said.

"Fifteen people were killed in the fighting between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribes on Tuesday and 30 were killed on Wednesday," the security committee of South Darfur state, a local government body, said in a statement.

Women and children were among those killed in the fighting, it added.

Earlier, tribal leaders from Fallata and the Rizeigat told AFP separately that the fighting has continued until Thursday.

A medical source also said that around 20 wounded, some critically, were taken to nearby hospitals.

