70 people killed in Sudan amid protests against military coup

Sudan Doctors Committee said in a statement on Saturday that as many as 16 people were killed on Wednesday as security forces dispersed protests in Khartoum and other cities with gunfire and teargas.

According to the committee, 40 people have been killed in Sudan since the beginning of the protests against last month’s military coup, Sudanese "Bajnews" said on Saturday.

Meanwhile "almashhadalsudani," a Sudanese news website reported that 30 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in armed conflict between two tribes in the province of Kordofan, 300 km west of the capital Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses said the tribesmen used heavy weapons such as artillery and machine guns.

