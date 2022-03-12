  1. World
Armed clashes in Sudan leaves 35 killed, 21 injured

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Sudanese Committee of Physicians in West Darfur announced that the number of Friday's armed attack victims has risen to 35 killed and 21 injured.

Violent tribal clashes broke out in the same area last November, killing 43 people and burning 46 villages.

Bloody clashes between Arab and African tribes occasionally occur in numerous areas of Darfur.

