Sudan's military sign deal to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – A political agreement has been signed in Sudan enabling Abdalla Hamdok to be reinstated as prime minister.

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed the deal on Sunday with Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup, Al-Jazeera reported. 

The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV.

As part of the deal, Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released.

