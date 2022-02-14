Yemen warns Saudi-led coalition over targeting of civilians

Referring to the recent Saudi-led coalition aggression in Yemen, Yahya Saree on Monday said that the claims of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition on using the armed forces in civilian places for military purposes are not true and are merely a clear justification for targeting civilian facilities and Yemeni citizens.

He emphasized that targeting civilian facilities and ministries will not go unpunished, he added.

The Saudi coalition announced on Thursday that it would carry out an imminent attack on a civilian facility in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen's al-Masirah television announced Monday morning that the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets had bombed the country's capital of Sanaa.

According to the report, the coalition fighter jets twice targeted the building of the Ministry of Telecommunications & Information Technology.

