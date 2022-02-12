Saudi fighter jets bomb Yemen's Sanaa, Taiz

The series of the Saudi coalition aggressions against the Yemeni civilian is continuing, Almasirah reported. Saudi fighter jets on Saturday bombed various areas of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

According to the report, some areas of Taiz province were also targeted by Saudi fighter jets on Saturday. Yemeni sources said that during the attacks, mostly residential areas were bombed by the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries began their aggression and a blockade on Yemen since March 26, 2015, in a bid to reinstate the ousted and fugitive Mansur Hadi government.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

