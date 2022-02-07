Finnish foreign minister meets with Iranian economy minister

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the sides on the rejection of double taxation.

"We believe that the economic relations between Iran and Europe should not be limited to the three European powers, and we strongly believe that we can enter into wider economic interactions with all the economic capacities of Europe, especially Finland," Khandouzi said during the meeting.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the level of trade relations between Iran and Finland in recent months, the Iranian economy minister expressed hope that the agreement to avoid double taxation would be a basis for expanding trade between the two countries and in the light of this agreement and the political determination of the two both countries' politicians the imports of drugs from Finland return to the level of past cooperation.

Finnish Foreign Minister, for his part, said that the MoU shows the interest and will of Finnish officials and traders to expand cooperation with Iran.

Referring to the launch of the "green forum of ministers of economy" in order to increase cooperation and economic activities in the field of green economy and environmental protection, Haavisto invited our the Iranian minister to join the forum.

So far, the Islamic Republic of Iran has concluded 51 agreements with other countries on avoiding double taxation, and several agreements are ready for official signing at various stages and are under discussion at the Iranian parliament.

