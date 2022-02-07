FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Finnish counterpart in Tehran

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who has just arrived in Tehran on Monday, met and held talks with Amir-Abdollahian.

This is the first visit of Finnish Foreign Minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current administration of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Earlier, Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met and held talks on the sidelines of the 76th Meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran’s new government is interested in pursuing bilateral relations with Finland eagerly.

