Finnish FM due in Tehran on Monday for bilateral talks

This is the first visit of Finnish Foreign Minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current administration of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Earlier, Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers met and held talks on the sidelines of 76th Meeting of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran’s new government is interested in pursuing bilateral relations with Finland eagerly.

In this regard, holding a political committee between the two countries can bolster and invigorate bilateral relations and Iranian government will support it wholeheartedly.

While voicing readiness of Iran to expand economic, trade, industrial and agricultural cooperation between the two countries as well as reestablishment of a direct Tehran-Helsinki flight, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to support the private sector activities of the two countries.

Finnish foreign minister, for his part, announced his country’s readiness to help revive JCPOA.

