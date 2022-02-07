Iran, Finland stress forming inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Visiting Finnish foreign minister, who arrived in Tehran on Monday morning, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

Considering the 90th establishment anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Finland, foreign ministers of the two countries discussed ways to enhance political, economic and parliamentary relations between the two countries.

In addition, the two sides pointed out that Iran and Finland enjoy high capacities and potentials to broaden trade and economic ties.

Accordingly, Iranian and Finnish foreign ministers emphasized the need for operationalizing the important capacities of relations in the fields of transportation, agriculture, technology, medicine, forestry and wood and paper, environment, water resources management as well as scientific exchanges.

They also focused on two countries’ efforts to manage effects and consequences of Afghanistan’s developments in the fields of refugees, combating drug trafficking and fight against terrorism.

Both sides stressed the need to support the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan in a way that promotes internal stability in Afghanistan and security in the region.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the latest situation of Vienna talks and stressed the need for negotiations to be fruitful in a way that would lead to the return of all parties to the full implementation of the obligations under JCPOA.

The two sides also exchanged views on some other regional and international developments, including Syria, Yemen and Ukraine.

