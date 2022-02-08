3rd Iran-Iraq Joint Cmte. on Gen. Soleimani case held in Iraq

Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council issued a statement on Tuesday and announced that the 3rd Meeting of Iran-Iraq Joint Judicial Committee to investigate the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions began on Tuesday in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

This meeting was held to review the latest investigation measures taken in assassination case and exchange of documents between Investigation Committees of the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Iraqi capital Baghdad on August 28 to participate in a Regional Security Summit, emphasized that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will pursue the assassination case of anti-terror commanders of Resistance Martyr Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraq’s PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Earlier, Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council announced that the third meeting of joint research Committee on the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and his companions will be held in Iraq on Feb. 7.

The anti-terror commanders were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Iraq International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

