Iran-Iraq joint committee on terror case wraps up meeting

The Iraqi website Shafaq has said the third meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian Joint Judicial Committee to investigate the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes, who were martyred in a US assault in Baghdad in January 2020 wrapped up on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the committee, the meeting ended by emphasizing the need to continue joint meetings and exchange documents in order to investigate the case to find and prosecute the real perpetrators.

Two days ago, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary's deputy for international affairs, announced that the third round of meetings of the Joint Investigation Committee to investigate the assassination of the Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders would be held in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi said that the meeting would last for two days.

The first meeting of the Iraqi-Iranian Joint Judicial Committee was held last November in Baghdad and the second meeting last December in Tehran, during which a joint statement was signed between the two sides and they decided to take all necessary legal and judicial measures to prosecute and punish the perpetrators and elements who were involved in the assassination of these two martyrs.

