US terrorism fight yielded no results but killing civilians

Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Monday wrote that over the past two decades, the United States has carried out at least 14,000 drone attacks in seven countries under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

He added that the operations led to nothing but killing 48,000 civilians and destroying thousands of houses.

Referring to the damage it has done to civilians, 50 members of US Congress in a letter to the American president called for a change in the country's counter-terrorism policy.

