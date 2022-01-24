  1. Politics
Jan 25, 2022, 1:00 AM

Iranian judicial official:

US terrorism fight yielded no results but killing civilians

US terrorism fight yielded no results but killing civilians

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council said that US counterterrorism policy has resulted in nothing but the killing of civilians and the destruction of their houses.

Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Monday wrote that over the past two decades, the United States has carried out at least 14,000 drone attacks in seven countries under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

He added that the operations led to nothing but killing 48,000 civilians and destroying thousands of houses.

Referring to the damage it has done to civilians, 50 members of US Congress in a letter to the American president called for a change in the country's counter-terrorism policy. 

MP/5407223
 

News Code 183212
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183212/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News