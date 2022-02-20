Iran, Brazil to mull over customs tariff of commercial goods

Visiting Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil Tereza Cristina Corrêa da Costa Dias welcomed expansion of trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that setting customs tariff is one of the main barriers facing trade and business activity of the two countries.

Speaking on Saturday in the signing and sealing ceremony of cooperation agreement between Iran and Brazil, she added, “In the past 50 years, Brazil has tried to be one of the largest food producers in the world. Of course, Iran has made salient progress in the field of agriculture.”

The two countries of Iran and Brazil enjoy high potentials and capacities which can broaden their cooperation in agricultural field suitably, she emphasized.

Referring to the beginning of a new chapter in relations between Iran and Brazil, the Agriculture Minister of Brazil stated that trade exchanges between the two countries in the field of agriculture can increase optimally, so that private sectors of the two countries can play a leading role in this respect.

"We also seek to facilitate trade relations with Iran which requires increasing exchange of trade delegations between the two countries and we must also expand trade by establishing a trade office,” she stressed.

The Brazilian minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening to expand and broaden cooperation with Iran in the field of agriculture.

